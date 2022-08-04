OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $36.45

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $41.00. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 521 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price objective on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $574.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
