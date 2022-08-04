Onooks (OOKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

Onooks (OOKS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Onooks has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $70,394.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00639895 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035637 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
