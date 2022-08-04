Oppenheimer Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $375.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7 %

PAYC traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.83. 6,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,067. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.93.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.