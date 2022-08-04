Oppenheimer Cuts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $90.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 174.31% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.42.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

FATE stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.62. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,106 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

