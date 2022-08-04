Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director R Carter Pate Sells 1,923 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after buying an additional 133,504 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $85,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,536,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,466,000 after buying an additional 177,890 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.