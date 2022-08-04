Oraichain Token (ORAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.42 Million

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,497.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032319 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

