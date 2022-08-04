Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.58), Yahoo Finance reports. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.59%.
Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OBT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.12.
Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Orange County Bancorp Company Profile
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
