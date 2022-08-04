Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.20

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.20 and last traded at $89.20, with a volume of 6150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.