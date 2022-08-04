Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.43. 919,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.