OST Reaches Market Cap of $385,325.10 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $385,325.10 and approximately $24,847.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003876 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

