Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17-$3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.17 billion.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 44,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,150. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $21,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

