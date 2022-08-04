Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

