Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE OMI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 831,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,121. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

