Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE OMI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 831,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,121. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
