Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $327,941.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $327,941.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,622.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.72 or 0.07089092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00153612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00264125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00699057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00593792 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005731 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,355,252 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

