Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 957,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,869. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

