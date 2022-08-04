Pallapay Trading Down 2.4% This Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.66 million and $199,409.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00639958 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016174 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00035389 BTC.
About Pallapay
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
