Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.85 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

