Papp L Roy & Associates Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 184,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

