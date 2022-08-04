Papp L Roy & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Centene were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

