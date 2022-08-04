Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Tops $346,900.45

Parachute (PAR) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Parachute has a market cap of $346,900.45 and $71,329.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

