Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Issues Earnings Results

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

NYSE:FNA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 432,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $259,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,568 shares of company stock worth $2,330,853. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 63.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the first quarter worth $248,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares during the period. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

