Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $28.90.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $43,720. Company insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

