Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $290.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.58 and a 200-day moving average of $278.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.