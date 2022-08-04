Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $18.10-$18.90 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.4 %

PH stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.23. 51,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average is $278.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

