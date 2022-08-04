PARSIQ 24 Hour Volume Hits $934,893.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $26.54 million and $934,893.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00461094 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.58 or 0.02043323 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00297335 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

