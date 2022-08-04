Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Parsons updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 5,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

