Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Parsons updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Parsons Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 5,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons
Parsons Company Profile
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.
