Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Reaches $946.63 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $946.63 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00061603 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016598 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
