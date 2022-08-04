PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for $1,788.70 or 0.07935139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $607.60 million and $18.07 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003913 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032414 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
PAX Gold Coin Profile
PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
PAX Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.