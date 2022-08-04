PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for $1,788.70 or 0.07935139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $607.60 million and $18.07 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.