Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.43.

Shares of PAYC opened at $352.33 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.93.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

