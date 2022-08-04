PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $97.92 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

