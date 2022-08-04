PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

