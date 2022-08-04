PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $124.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 648,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

