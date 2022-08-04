PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 782,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

