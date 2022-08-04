PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. 687,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.