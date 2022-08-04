PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $131.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.