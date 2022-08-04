PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 354,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

