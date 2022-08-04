Pendle Price Tops $0.0569 on Major Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $443,209.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

