Pendle Price Tops $0.0569 on Major Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $443,209.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00630415 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035346 BTC.
Pendle Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
