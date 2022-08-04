PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 387,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.64.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

