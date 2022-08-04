Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion. Pentair also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Pentair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.