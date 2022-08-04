PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.47. 78,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.40. The stock has a market cap of $242.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.