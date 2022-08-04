Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,079 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 242,145 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Perficient by 33.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,628 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Perficient Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of PRFT opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.