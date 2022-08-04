Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.29.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Down 14.9 %

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $16.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.