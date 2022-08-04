PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for PerkinElmer’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKI. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

NYSE:PKI opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.46. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

