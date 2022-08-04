PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $202.00 at Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average is $159.46. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

