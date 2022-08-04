Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,648.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrie Curran purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at $478,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

