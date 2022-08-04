Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Glenn Gary Cohen Buys 3,000 Shares

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 727,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,575. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

