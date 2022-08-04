PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.62 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

