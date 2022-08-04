Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives Downgrade Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PING. Raymond James lowered Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

