Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $28.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.76.

PINS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 445,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,028,980. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

