Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.65. 71,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

